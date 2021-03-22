THE Spanish Ministry of Integration, Social Security, and Migration reveals that Moroccans top the list for the number of non-EU foreign workers registered with the Social Security.

Data for the end of February this year shows that there were 264,304 Moroccans registered on the Social Security in Spain, followed by Chinese workers, with 97,064.

-- Advertisement --



The total number of foreigners affiliated to Spanish Social Security system was revealed to be 2,053,997 people in February, which is 0.46 per cent more than in January.

Out of all the foreign workers contributing to the Social Security in Spain, around 64 per cent are from non-EU countries.

Romania is the EU country with the highest number of workers contributing to the Social Security, with 325,024, followed by Italy, with 120,515.

The majority of the registered foreign workers from all country, both in the EU and non-EU, are men, with 57.25 per cent.

Most of the workers are under the general regime, with 1.68 million, mainly in the agricultural sector (238,294) and domestic staff (164,168), while there are numerous self-employed workers (365,999) a figure which has risen 4.9 per cent since last year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s Social Security reports rise in number of foreign workers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.