Putin to Receive Covid Vaccine on Tuesday

As authorities push for vaccinations, Russian President Vladimir Putin announces he is going to receive the Covid vaccine.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has said he will get the Covid vaccination on Tuesday amid authorities encouraging Russians to get the jab.

It has not been specified which vaccination Putin will get, however, the main vaccine available to the public in Russia is its Sputnik V, which it is promoting. There has also been emergency approval from Moscow for two other domestic vaccines, CoviVac and EpiVacCorona.

At a televised government meeting on Monday, Putin said about the vaccinations: “Vaccination, of course, is a voluntary decision for every person. It is every person’s personal decision.”

“By the way, I plan to do this tomorrow.”

“Today we can say confidently – and practice indisputably confirms – that Russian vaccines are absolutely reliable and safe,” he said. “No other similar foreign drugs have shown such a high level of protection.”

4.3 million people in Russia have received both doses of the vaccine so far, and Putin has said it was vital to ramp up the production of vaccines for domestic use there. He also said that Russia had signed international deals to supply doses of the Sputnik V jab to 700 million people.

Scientists reported last month that Sputnik V has a 92% efficacy.

According to the Russian statistics agency, by the end of January Russia had the highest death toll behind Brazil and the US with more than 200,000 deaths. However, a separate count, updated by the government’s coronavirus taskforce, uses a much lower figure.

