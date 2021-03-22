Proof That Meghan And Harry Did NOT Have A Secret Early Wedding

PROOF That Meghan And Harry Did NOT Get Married In Secret Three Days Earlier



Harry and Meghan claimed In their interview with Oprah, that Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, married them in private, in their garden at Nottingham Cottage, their home in the grounds of Kensington Palace, three days before their 2018 Windsor Castle wedding.

During the interview, Meghan told Oprah, “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that”, but now, that fact has been blown apart by their own marriage certificate, after Stephen Borton, the former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, and the official who actually drew up the licence, told The Sun, that Meghan is ‘obviously confused’ and ‘clearly misinformed’ over the wedding.

Mr Borton said, “They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world, was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law”.

He continued, “What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop, or, and more likely, it was a simple rehearsal”.

The former chief clerk also said they couldn’t have gotten married in the grounds of Nottingham Cottage as it is not an authorised venue, adding that there were not enough witnesses to make it a valid ceremony.

Mr Borton told The Sun, “In order for them to be married, a Special Licence was drawn up, and the wording from Her Majesty the Queen authorising the wedding and the official venue was recorded”.

The wedding certificate confirmed the ceremony took place at Windsor Castle with the witnesses recorded as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

