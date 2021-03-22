The presentation of the Solheim Cup 2023 Ambassadors took place today at the Torre Leoneras Park Benahavis on Friday March 19.

Mayor José Antonio Mena of Benahavis hosted the event, accompanied by the Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, the Mayor of Casares, José Carrasco and Pablo Mansilla, president of the RFGA.

“The event that will take place in just over two years’ time is of fundamental importance for the Costa del Sol, so the appeal of launching this programme is fundamental.

-- Advertisement --



“You, the ambassadors, have been responsible, over the years, for publicising this event and its setting, the Costa del Sol and Andalucia, at a time when these efforts are more necessary than ever to transmit the benefits of southern Spain,” said José Antonio Mena.

The event was attended by 40 ambassadors of ten different nationalities, the first representatives of a group that already has members in Spain headed by Ana Belén Sánchez, a golfer who played in the 2003 Solheim Cup.

Pablo Mansilla, President of the RFAG, wanted to emphasise the importance of enthusiasm as the driving force behind an international event of this nature and the essential role of women golfers as the backbone of an initiative of this calibre.

This will be the first time that golfs premier women’s competition has ever taken place in Spain.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Promotion has already started for the Solheim Cup 2023”.