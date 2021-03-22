Prince William Made Lord High Commissioner for Second Year

THE QUEEN has appointed Prince William Lord High Commissioner for the second year.

The Queen has appointed the Duke of Cambridge and Earl of Strathearn KG KT Lord High Commissioner for the second consecutive year. The Lord High Commissioner is the personal representative of the sovereign to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

William was appointed the role of the sovereign’s representative in 2020, however, the week-long annual General Assembly in Edinburgh was cancelled last May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year the General Assembly will take place at the Assembly Hall in Edinburgh from May 22. However, most people will attend the event remotely because of the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

The only people attending the General Assembly in person will be those running the proceedings, reporters and those live streaming and recording the event for the public to watch.

The Queen approved the appointment, Downing Street announced on Monday.

The appointment of Prince William was made on the advice of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. It comes at a pivotal time for the union, with the Scottish Government publishing a legislation draft today for the holding of a second independence referendum.

