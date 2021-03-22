Pilar land sell-off

RAISING FUNDS: Pilar town hall hopes to finance projects with sale of municipal land Photo credit: Joanbanjo

PILAR DE LA HORADADA town hall is auctioning two plots of land to finance municipal projects.

The first, covering an area of 7,032 square metres of second-line land in the Mil Palmeras urbanisation had a reserve price of €3.132 million. A second 7,518-square metre plot adjoins the Lo Romero golf course and had a reserve price of €2.407 million.

It is hoped that the sale will finance Pilar projects which include a municipal building as well as a multi-purpose function building, road improvements, repairing the sports centre’s roof, street lighting and flood prevention.

The auction has  closed and a town hall committee will now evaluate the offers received.

