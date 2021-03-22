Participate and get integrated in Santa Pola

SANTA POLA town hall joined a Diputacion initiative offering projects and activities for foreign residents.

The provincial council has allocated €215,000 for the scheme, which will be shared by Alicante town halls.

Loreto Navarro, Santa Pola’s mayor, recently signed a collaboration agreement with Juan de Dios Navarro, provincial councillor for European Residents.

Just over per cent of Santa Pola’s residents were born outside Spain, with 5,511 registered on the municipal Padron. The Diputacion aid is directed at helping them to integrate and participate fully in local life, Loreto Navarro said.

The Diputacion will collaborate with the municipality on Padron campaigns and courses for learning Spanish and Valenciano.

“It is important for citizens from other countries who choose to live in our province to know the language and learn about the legal, judicial and work-related issues that affect them so that they can be fully integrated,” the Diputacion councillor said.

