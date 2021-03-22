Parents complain over lack of equipment to detect deafness

THE Association of Parents of People with Hearing Disabilities of Toledo has complained that the device used to carry out hearing tests on babies at the Provincial Hospital is broken.

In December, the device broke permanently, according to national Spanish daily ABC, and at the end of January, the hospital management says that the process began to get one to replace it.

The association, Apandapt, has complained that diagnosis of children with profound deafness has been delayed for a year and not only due to the pandemic, but also, as they have been informed by the otorhinolaryngology department of Toledo Hospital, because the device has been out of order for three months.

It has been faulty for a long time, they said, and had undergone many repairs, but now, the device which determines definitively by neuroelectric tests if a baby is deaf, is beyond repair.

No such tests have been carried out at the Virgen de la Salud Hospital in Toledo since mid-December and approximately 130 children are awaiting it.

Until a new one arrives, the date for which is unknown, the hospital told ABC that it would refer patients to other hospitals in the region, but only if necessary.

Meanwhile, Apandapt complains that early detection in newborns is essential for their future.

