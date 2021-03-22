Paisley, Scotland Police Hunt Two Men Who Raped 16-Year-Old Girl

PAISLEY Scotland Police Hunt For Two Men Who Raped A 16-Year-Old Girl Last Saturday



Girl Aged 16 Raped By Two men in woods before passing driver finds her on road

Police in Scotland have reported that a 16-year-old girl was raped last Saturday 20, by two men, in between the hours of 7pm and 9.30pm, in a wooded area just behind Paisley’s Dykebar Hospital, off Grahamston Road, with a full investigation currently taking place to identify the suspects

-- Advertisement --



The two suspects have been described as white males, with Scottish accents, in their early 20s, reports the Daily Record, with one man was around 5ft 9in, and the other around 6ft tall, both wearing dark clothing.

The victim was found after the ordeal by a passing motorist as she ran into Hurlet Road, and police appealing for vehicle dashcam footage or CCTV from the area.

A police spokesman, Detective Inspector Colin MacRitchie said, “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and we are doing everything we can to provide her with all the necessary support she requires at this time”.

He continued, “Officers have been searching the woods and Grahamston Road area, checking CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the surrounding area since this was reported. I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen anything suspicious or men matching this description to come forward”.

Adding, “Do you live nearby and have CCTV? Were you driving and have a dash-cam? If so, please check back and see if there is any footage that could assist our investigation. It does not matter if you think your information is small or minor – it could be just the detail we are looking for to help build a bigger picture of the circumstances”, while stressing that a “highly visible” police presence is now operating in the area while the investigation continues, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Paisley, Scotland Police Hunt Two Men Who Raped 16-Year-Old Girl”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.