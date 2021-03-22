PAEDOPHILE barman sang at children’s parties for restaurant chain TGI Fridays and gained award after award as he moved throughout the industry.

Dave Tsouvallaris, aged 38, from Sutton Coldfield had been voted one of the best in the industry despite having a shocking history. Tsouvallaris has now been jailed for 10 years for the grooming and sexual assault of a young girl. The 12-year-old girl was left so mentally traumatised by the barman’s actions that she attempted suicide.

Despite being a registered sex offender Tsouvallaris was able to climb the ladder in the bar trade and gained award after award. Even though in 2015 he had been given a community order for making indecent images of children and possessing prohibited images of children, he was able to return to his job at TGI Fridays and then progress throughout the industry.

According to the Sunday Mercury a former colleague had spoken about Tsouvallaris and said, “He was able to move with immunity because no one did their checks. That has to be a matter of public concern.

“I don’t think anyone batted an eyelid when he returned to TGI Fridays. People are shocked, they didn’t expect it. The guy was not your everyday paedophile, he wasn’t the strange, little man.

“He was charismatic, a decent looking chap and well known in the industry. He was good at his job. I found him a bit arrogant and big-headed.

“He was allowed to work within feet of children, he served at their parties.”

The victim was left so traumatised that she was scared to leave the house.

