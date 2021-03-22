Orihuela-Costas stand-off

ORIHUELA city hall is taking legal action against coastal authority, Costas.

The Valencian Community’s Upper Court of Justice (TSJCV) is currently processing Orihuela’s complaint that Costas, part of the central government’s Environment Ministry, has refused to rebuild the Playa de La Glea promenade linking Campoamor to Orihuela Costa.

A100-metre section was washed away by the usually-dry River Nacimiento, swollen by the DANA storms of September 2019. The road suffered further damage in January 2020 when Storm Gloria swept along the coast.

Costas is refusing to rebuild the road, maintaining that according to 2016 measurements it is inside the maritime strip which permits repairs only to the pedestrian promenade.

Citing Campoamor’s 1969 planning permission which included this road, Orihuela city hall has now referred the issue to the TSJCV.

The road should be restored to its former state, the local government claimed, stating that it would continue fighting if Costas failed to take action.

