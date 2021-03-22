News in brief – Costa Blanca South

By
Linda Hall
-
0
News in brief - Costa Blanca South
FIG TREE: Still there in Miguel Hernandez’s Orihuela house Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

Still there ORIHUELA city hall renewed its agreement with the specialists that maintain the fig-tree which inspired local poet Miguel Hernandez who died in the Civil War aftermath.  The frail tree has woodworm and its trunk is nearly hollow although the town hall has 40 cuttings should the worst happen. 

Cash needed CREVILLENT’S Public Spaces councillor asked the Generalitat for funds covering the €162,278 cost of asphalting rural roads that give access to 100 properties.  Some are located in hard-to-reach areas where existing asphalt has worn away and was further damaged by the storms of September 2019 and January 2020.  

Palm losses STALLS selling Easter palms will set up on March 26 and 27 in Elche’s Plaza de Baix.  The sector received €100,000 in direct aid to offset their losses for the second year running and city hall also urged the local population to buy palms to decorate their balconies. 

-- Advertisement --

Not going CAROLINA VIGARA, who represented Vox on Torrevieja council, was expelled from the ultra-right party in January.  She intends to retain her seat and will move to the non-aligned group but the party is now demanding that she makes way for the next name on Vox’s voting list. 

 Party time A WELL-OFF 24-year-old from Novelda racked up fines for organising illegal fiestas for guests from all over Spain either at his own villa or in rented properties.  Their hands are tied, police said, as he routinely refuses them entry and they cannot get in without a court order. 

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “News in brief – Costa Blanca South.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.




Previous articleJersey To Relax Border Restrictions In April
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here