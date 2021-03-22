Still there ORIHUELA city hall renewed its agreement with the specialists that maintain the fig-tree which inspired local poet Miguel Hernandez who died in the Civil War aftermath. The frail tree has woodworm and its trunk is nearly hollow although the town hall has 40 cuttings should the worst happen.

Cash needed CREVILLENT’S Public Spaces councillor asked the Generalitat for funds covering the €162,278 cost of asphalting rural roads that give access to 100 properties. Some are located in hard-to-reach areas where existing asphalt has worn away and was further damaged by the storms of September 2019 and January 2020.

Palm losses STALLS selling Easter palms will set up on March 26 and 27 in Elche’s Plaza de Baix. The sector received €100,000 in direct aid to offset their losses for the second year running and city hall also urged the local population to buy palms to decorate their balconies.

-- Advertisement --



Not going CAROLINA VIGARA, who represented Vox on Torrevieja council, was expelled from the ultra-right party in January. She intends to retain her seat and will move to the non-aligned group but the party is now demanding that she makes way for the next name on Vox’s voting list.

Party time A WELL-OFF 24-year-old from Novelda racked up fines for organising illegal fiestas for guests from all over Spain either at his own villa or in rented properties. Their hands are tied, police said, as he routinely refuses them entry and they cannot get in without a court order.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “News in brief – Costa Blanca South.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.