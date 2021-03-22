Mum of Twins Dies After Taking Cocktail of Lethal Painkillers

A “WEIGHT-CONSCIOUS” mum of twins has died after taking a lethal cocktail of painkillers.

An inquest into the tragic death of Leisa Foley, mother to twins Grace and Lilly, heard how she was suffering with mental health issues as daughters will now grow up without their mum.

The 36-year-old had been suffering from anxiety and died after taking a lethal cocktail of unprescribed painkillers. An inquest heard Leisa Foley was also suffering with back pain and concerns about her weight.

Leisa’s sister, Rachel Foley, told the hearing that she was also suffering with mental health issues whilst looking after her four-year-old daughters in Plymouth, Devon.

In 2017 the new mum told how her daughters, both not due back at nursey until August, have a killer disease and Leisa had been suffering from PTSD after she witnessed one of the girls having a heart attack.

Leisa had a GP phone consultation just six days before she was tragically found dead in her bedroom in July last year. She had mentioned in the call that she had memory loss and was “forgetting days”, the hearing was told.

Pathologist, Dr Deborah Cook, concluded that Leisa died from the combined effects of pills she had been taking – three of which had been prescribed to her and four she had acquired from another source as they are not over the counter medication.

Dr Cook said strong painkillers “are very difficult to control” and patients mistakenly believe they are in control.

She said the morphine related drugs can “depress the brain and breathing function and can account for sudden death.”

Rachel said: “Her mental state was not good with lockdown in the flat with both the twins. Who got the drugs for her? How was she getting them? Was she buying it off somebody?”

Her family said Leisa was ‘unhappy about her weight’ and suffering with her back pain but that she was a ‘brilliant mother to the girls’ and devoted to them. They have said she would not have taken her own life.

