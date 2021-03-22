More elbow room in Elche

ELCHE city hall announced that it will allow bar terraces in streets that are less than three metres wide.

This relaxing of bylaws had been introduced at the request of the local hospitality sector and was not to be regarded as a permanent concession, said city hall spokesman Hector Diez.

“This is an absolutely exceptional measure that will last only as long as the pandemic opening hour restrictions are in force,” he declared.

The city hall spokesman also explained that when bars put out their terrace tables and chairs they would be obliged to leave a 1.80-metre strip free for pedestrians.

