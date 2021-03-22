Monument to the International Brigades vandalised with swastikas

A MONUMENT to the International Brigades in the Latina district of Madrid was vandalised with swastikas.

The monument was installed in Vicalvaro in November 2017, but on the morning of March 21, it was found with swastikas painted in black all over it.

The incident was reported by several people via social network Twitter and, specifically, the Socialist Youth in the Latina area have condemned the act of the “extreme right” considering it “intolerable” .

The monument was already attacked in January 2018, just a few months after its inauguration, when the message “Murderous Reds” could be read, also accompanied by swastikas.

The monolith to the International Brigades was installed in the Vicalvaro garden of the same name, at the confluence of Calle San Cipriano and Calle Lago de Sanabria.

The inauguration of the monument took place on the 81st anniversary of the creation of the International Brigades, military units made up of foreign anti-fascist volunteers who fought alongside the Spanish in the Civil War. The largest number of volunteers came from France and communist exiles from Italy and Germany. Many Jews were part of the brigades, being particularly numerous within the volunteers coming from the United States, Poland, France, England and Argentina.

The headquarters of the XI International Brigade, the first to arrive in Madrid, was established in Vicalvaro, which continued to be the depot and quartermaster of the Brigades.

