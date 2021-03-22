Missing Teen Girls Found Safe After Getting Locked On Train Overnight

MISSING teen girls found safe and well after getting locked on a train overnight.

Two teenage girls who had gone missing have luckily been found safe and well after they spent a night on a freezing cold train. The two teenage girls both aged 12, headed off to Glasgow by train despite not have their parent’s permission.

Amy Greenan and her friend had fallen asleep on the train and become trapped overnight. Meanwhile the parents at home were frantic as neither of the teenage girls could be reached by phone. Mum Bonnie Louise Greenan, aged 36, spoke to the Daily Record and told of how she had been left hysterical when she could not find her daughter.

The teens had planned a sleepover, but Amy and her friend did not return the next day. The parents soon became frantic and called the police.

Mum Bonnie Louise explained that, “At about 7pm I tried to call her but her phone was dead. The same was true with her pal’s phone.

“Her mum and I both eventually contacted the police when they didn’t show up.”

Luckily for the girls after waking to find themselves trapped on the train on Saturday morning, just as they were ready to break the glass to attempt to free themselves from the train they saw a passer-by. The passer-by was quickly able to alert the authorities who were able to rescue the girls and provide them with food and drinks before they could be returned safely home.

