MET OFFICERS disciplined over 119 sexual abuse claims

A document released to the Observer under the Freedom of Information Act shows a grim catalogue of complaints of sexual abuse made against Metropolitan police officers, including a case where an officer had sexual intercourse with a rape victim and another claim that an officer sexually assaulted a domestic abuse victim. According to the document, a total of 594 complaints were made between 2012 and 2018, of which just 119 were upheld.

The report comes as the Met is already under fierce pressure for its handling of female campaigners at the Sarah Everard vigil in Clapham Common, where officers were accused of “institutional misogyny.”

Among the list of complaints is the claim that one officer, who was dismissed, posed as a woman online in order to “to advance his sexual proclivities and also film a woman apparently having non-consensual sex with a male in a public park”. Another allegation relates to an officer having a sexual relationship with a victim staying in a women’s refuge, while yet another accuses an officer of going to the home of a woman he met while on duty and raping her.

In response to the document, The Met said: ‘While the allegations involve a small percentage of staff, we acknowledge the impact any offence will have on those involved, and will continue to take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously. ‘It is clear this type of conduct has no place within the organisation.’

Just last week, a probationary MPS police constable tasked with patrolling the Sarah Everard crime scene was put on desk duty after he sent a sick meme to his colleagues depicting an imitation Highway Code, which included the six stages to follow in order to go from abduction to murder.

“We expect a higher standard from our protectors,” said Nazir Afzal, a former chief crown prosecutor. “The whole point of the police is that they work with the most vulnerable.”

Of the 119 cases of misconduct upheld by the investigations, 63 led to the ultimate removal of the accused from the police force. It has not been revealed, however, home many of the cases were subject to a criminal investigation.

“How many were charged with misconduct in a public office or sexual offences? If not then a proper explanation needs to be given. Disciplinary proceedings are no substitute for judicial proceedings,” added Afzal.

