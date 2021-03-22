Man stabs wife and children before killing himself in Alicante

A MAN, 33, killed himself in Alcoy, Alicante, after allegedly stabbing his wife, 44, and children.

According to the emergency services, the events took place shortly after 6pm on Sunday, March 21, in Avenida Hispanidad in Alcoy, when they received a call alerting them that a woman was at the entrance to an apartment building with a bleeding wound to her stomach.

Her husband had also allegedly stabbed their daughter, 12, who underwent surgery in hospital. The woman and girl were admitted to hospital in Alcoy. The couple’s son, aged between three and seven, sustained an injury to the neck and had to be taken to Alicante General Hospital.

After that, when he saw the police arrive, he stabbed himself, intending to take his own life, and although he was still alive when he was taken to hospital in the custody of the National Police, he died shortly afterwards due to the severity of his wounds.

An elderly woman in a wheelchair was also in the house and although she was not attacked, she had to be treated for an anxiety attack.

In Madrid, a man, 25, was stabbed in the face by a total stranger when passing Fuencarral station.

The attacker, a Dominican man aged 24, was located and arrested nearby by National Police.

The events took place when the victim was on a train heading towards Parla and the other man came up and stabbed him in the cheek without saying a word.

The train carried on and was evacuated and cordoned off at Chamartin station and the victim was taken to the Ramon y Cajal Hospital with cuts between two and three centimetres long.

