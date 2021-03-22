Málaga’s Rosaleda Cinema Reopens This Friday 26

MÁLAGA’S Rosaleda Cinema Reopens Its Doors This Friday 26



Unión Cine Ciudad has announced the reopening of its cinemas from Friday, March 26, in seven cities around Spain, after having to close back in January due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The openings include, Multicines Rosaleda in Málaga, Metromar Cinemas, Multicines Los Arcos, Avenida 5 Cines in Sevilla, Bahía Mar Cinemas, Cines Jerez, Multicines Las Salinas in Cádiz, Condado Cinema in Huelva, Guadalquivir Cinemas in Córdoba, Cinemes Amposta in Tarragona, and Peñacastillo Cinemas in Santander.

To celebrate the reopening, the chain has lined up some great premieres and latest releases, including ‘Godzilla vs Kong’, ‘Tom and Jerry’, ‘Monster Hunter’, and one of the films tipped to win a lot of awards at the upcoming Oscars – Nomadland.

In a statement issued by Unión Cine Ciudad, they confirmed, “In an enormous effort to keep alive the cultural and cinematographic flame of the cities, and one of the key habits of recreation and entertainment of the population, we have worked conscientiously and assumed a great commitment so that most of our theaters will be back open”.

The company also explained that they have “a staff trained and widely experienced in health security”, and that they will deploy in a thorough and organized way “the relevant security protocol, including a sufficient interval between screenings, for a comprehensive cleaning of the room, the seats on the sides, in front, and behind the blocks of occupied seats, closed containers in our consumer products at the bar, protective screens and signage recalling safety regulations”.

Adding, “All these measures and the zeal with which our staff carries them out, together with the high degree of responsibility of our public, have meant that during all the time that the cinemas have been open there has not been a single case of contagion of Covid-19 in any cinema in Spain. We are very excited about the opportunity to once again offer viewers the quintessential cinematic experience”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

