Málaga Police Dismantle Criminal Gang Specialising In Traffic Accident Insurance Fraud

Málaga National Police force officers have dismantled a criminal network that specialised in making fictitious traffic accident insurance claims, in order to collect payments from insurance companies.

In total, 17 people were detained, aged between 18 and 58, all of Spanish nationality, charged on suspicion of the crimes of fraud, falsification of documents, and belonging to a criminal group.

Málaga Provincial Police Station said that the total amount the gang had scammed amounts to around €17,000, taken from three insurance companies, pointing out their clever modus operandi of simulating spectacular ‘accidents’, where the people involved in the ‘accident’ settled it in a friendly manner at the time, “without the involvement of the Local Police or the presence of witnesses”.

A police statement told how the investigation was initiated after a well-known insurance company contacted the police about a claim that had been made to them about an alleged accident that they claimed could never have happened, or, be caused.

This lead the officers to focus on a group of people who seemed to be involved in accidents in suspicious circumstances, stating injuries not compatible with the type of accident they were claiming had happened, an absence of witnesses to the events, numerous victims, and always occurring in uncrowded places, such as industrial estates, and mostly on public holidays.

As their investigation progressed, the officers observed an increase in the number of occupants of the vehicles involved in the ‘accidents’, which clearly showed that they were aiming at ensuring greater compensation and, therefore, a greater chance of success.

The gang had started involving family members in the claims, but then started involving a wider range of people, clearly say the investigating officers, to avoid the main ringleaders’ names from appearing in any of the claims.

Investigators from Group II of Economic Crimes of the Malaga Provincial Police Station have so far confirmed two fraudulent claims, and uncovered an employee of a garage in Cártama, Málaga, who allegedly, was involved in drawing up the friendly accident reports and causing, behind the back of the garage manager, the damage to the vehicles involved in the ‘accidents’.

The findings of the investigation have been handed over to Málaga’s Investigative Court No8, as reported by moncloa.com.

