LOCKDOWN FLOUTER caught doing 122 mph on M5 as driver dashes back to England after a haircut in Wales.

A lockdown flouter been caught doing a staggering 122 mph on the M5 motorway in Somerset after breaching the UK’s national lockdown in order to get a haircut. The motorist was spotted in England after having taken advantage of the fact that salons and barbers had been reopened in Wales.

The car was stopped by Avon and Somerset police on the M5 near junction 23 on Thursday. Police quickly took to Twitter, and in a tweet said, ‘Officers stopped a car driving at 122mph near J23 of the #M5 yesterday. The occupant was travelling back from Wales after getting a haircut.

-- Advertisement --



‘A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after failing a roadside test. Enquiries ongoing.’

As the global coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the world and vaccine rates take a hit as availability of the vaccine falls in many countries, lockdown breaches are severely unwelcome.

Mark Drakeford, Wales’ first Minister has taken steps to protect the Welsh tourism industry and has encouraged establishments to check the home location of people making bookings when the industry reopens on March 27.

It is hoped that in England holidays and haircuts will be allowed sometime after April 12 if the current roadmap is followed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lockdown Flouter Caught Doing 122 Mph On M5 ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.