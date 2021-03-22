Limited number of spaces for Young Holy Week workshops

WITH no Easter Processions and children looking for something to do, the Fuengirola Council is launching Young Holy Week from March 27 to 31.

Registration is now open for half a dozen fun events (each costing €10) which include working with confectionery, magic, architecture, macramé, t-shirt painting workshops and workshops on horse riding and all it takes is a simple email to youth@fuengirola.org.

The events start on Saturday March 27 with a few days of horse riding that will take place at the Costa del Sol Racecourse, by the Samuel Oliva Equestrian Club, from 11am to 2pm for those aged between 6 and 11 whilst the following day, the age group is 12 to 16 but there are just 25 places available in each group.

The magic workshop for 8 to 12 -year-olds takes place in the Colores de Los Boliches building on Monday 29, from 11am to 2pm and the same location hosts three confectionery workshops on March 29, 30 and 31 aimed at ages 6 to 12 running from 5pm to 7pm.

All of the other events take place at the Colores building with a macramé workshop for 13 to 17 years old on March 29, an introduction to architecture on March 30 from 10am to 2pm for children aged between 6 and 8 whilst the next day the age group will be 9 to 12.

Finally, on Wednesday, March 31, a painting and customisation workshop for T-shirts and cloth bags will be held 5pm to 7pm for teenagers from 13 to 17.

Payment will have to be made by bank card if your child is allocated one of the limited spaces and the Council is subsidising the cost of these workshops by 50 per cent.

