Johnny Depp’s Home Invaded By Homeless Man

JOHNNY DEPP’S home invaded by a homeless man who poured himself a drink and took a shower before being removed

A man who broke into Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Hills mansion certainly made himself at home before cops managed to arrest him, reportedly fixing himself a drink at the actor’s bar after treating himself to a luxurious shower in one of the 10 bathrooms. This is the second time in just two months the $19 million mansion has been broken into, with a woman escaping from the grounds back in January after the security alarm sounded.

According to police reports, a neighbour of the star contacted the authorities when she spotted the homeless man in her backyard, but he hopped a fence onto Mr Depp’s property. The 57-year-old actor wasn’t home at the time of the break-in, and police had to break down a door to arrest the intruder when he refused to leave.

The news comes as the film star is trying to get the Court of Appeal in London to overturn a ruling that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Mr Depp sued The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) over a 2018 column by the newspaper’s executive editor Dan Wootton, which referred to “overwhelming evidence” he attacked Ms Heard.

