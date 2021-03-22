Jersey To Relax Border Restrictions In April.

Jersey’s border restrictions are being relaxed from next month, the Channel island’s government has announced it is reintroducing a ‘Safer Travel Policy’ to enable Jersey to reconnect with the rest of the world in a phased way.

The first stage in the process is to reinstate red, amber, and green classifications for the UK and the other Crown Dependencies from April 26- this is to be kept under a weekly review. The tiered classifications will be reintroduced for travel to Jersey from all other destinations no earlier than May 17, when the UK is due to allow the selected resumption of international travel.

-- Advertisement --



Local carrier Blue Islands has started promoting flights to the island from the UK mainland. The airline will kick-start services across its network from April 26, initially from Southampton, Exeter, Bristol and Birmingham, with schedules “sustainably increasing” to meet demand.

Services from Newquay and East Midlands will be added later in the summer. Chief executive Rob Veron said: “This is the news we have all been waiting for and provides assurance for consumers who are eager to travel.

“The easing of travel restrictions and aligning with the UK Common Travel Area means that the beautiful island of Jersey is open and ready to safely welcome guests once again.” A Jersey government statement said: “The thresholds for the classifications will remain the same as they were before Jersey classified all areas as red, and the UK will continue to be broken down by local regions.

“All other countries, including Ireland and mainland Europe, will remain under the red 10-day isolation regime. From 26 April, anyone arriving in Jersey from the UK or the other Crown Dependencies will have to provide their travel history in advance, through the online portal, and undertake PCR tests on arrival and on days 5 and 10 after arriving.

“Those entering the Island from green zones will have to isolate until they have a negative result from their arrival test. Those arriving from amber zones will have to isolate until they have received a Day 5 negative test result, and those arriving from red zones will need to isolate until they have a Day 10 negative test result.

“Anyone whose test result is positive will have to isolate for 14 days, in line with public health guidance.”

Jersey’s chief minister John Le Fondré said: “We recognise that connecting with other jurisdictions is a critical issue for many Islanders, whether to visit friends, family or to attend to important business matters.

“So we have developed a phased approach to reconnection, which safeguards our community and our successful vaccination programme, while also relaxing the restrictions for arriving passengers. More than a year has now passed since we saw our first case in Jersey. People have lost their lives and we have all lost many freedoms, but we are in a good position now. We are moving towards an end to all restrictions and can approach our reconnection strategy with confidence.”

Deputy chief minister Lyndon Farnham added: “I am pleased to be announcing the reintroduction of our Safer Travel Policy, so we can allow visitors to enjoy our island again.

“Not only will this bring much-needed life to our hotels and restaurants, but it also gives islanders the ability to travel again without factoring in a 10-day isolation period on their return home.”

It is still mandatory to wear masks during the pandemic, Amazon has a great range in stock, click on the link to see what they have on offer. https://amzn.to/3826Rmr

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Jersey To Relax Border Restrictions In April”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.