‘HUGE explosion’ at UK secondary school

Staff and students had to be evacuated from an Aberdeen secondary school on Monday afternoon, March 22 after an enormous explosion caused a fire to break out on the roof, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky. Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed that they attended Northfield Academy at 1:40pm and had the blaze under control in less than an hour, at which time all occupants were safe and well outside the school.

A council spokesperson said: ‘Due to a fire at Northfield Academy, the school has been evacuated. Arrangements are being made for pupils to go home.’

The building is currently undergoing construction work and some social media users speculated that that fire was caused by a faulty generator, but this has not been confirmed by officials.

One person tweeted: ‘The fire is caused by a generator which was being used during the reconstruction of a school.’

Another wrote: ‘I heard an explosion around 13:48, I hope no one got hurt!’

Speaking with the Evening Express, Scottish Greens politician Guy Ingerson described hearing an ‘almighty bang’ before the plumes of black smoke were visible.

‘We went outside and just saw a massive column of smoke,’ he said. ‘When we heard the bang we could feel it too, it almost felt like the house shook a little.’

Mr Ingerson added: ‘I’m just hoping that everyone is OK. ‘When I went up to have a closer look, there were workers on the roof with high-vis jackets on.’

