Huge Explosion At Chinese Government Office leaves Several Dead.

A huge explosion at a government office in China has left several people dead. Video taken at the scene of the blast in Mingjing village in the south of the county shows rubble strewn inside the office after parts of it collapsed.

The explosion happened at about 10 am local time- according to the local public security office. Harrowing footage from inside the building shows bodies lying underneath rubble and blood on the walls. One witness told Beijing Tou Tiao she was working when she heard an explosion and the sound of glass smashing.

“At the time I thought it was a car crash but then I saw smoke coming out of the committee office and heard people saying that they suspected there had been an explosion,” she said.

The village is in the Panyu District of Guangzhou city, which is also a province of China. Local public security officials confirmed that a “fatal incident” had occurred and issued the following statement;

“After the incident, Panyu police quickly dispatched personnel to the scene and coordinated with the local government to carry out rescue work with fire and medical departments,” said the public security office. At present, the wounded have been sent to the hospital for treatment, and the police are fully investigating the case.”

