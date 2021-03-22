How Startups are using TRUiC’s new AI-powered Logo Maker

The access to available resources to start and brand a business online has significantly increased over the years. Almost anyone can start a website and design their brand without outsourcing and paying thousands of dollars towards a graphic designer. There are thousands of free resources online, TRUiC’s new AI-powered Logo Maker being one of them, that help design a high-quality brand, which will be discussed in this article.

TRUiC’s new Logo Maker makes the process of brand design not only cost-effective, but simple enough for any new small business owner as it does not require any prior experience of coding or logo design, and no need to sign-up to use it like so many logo and brand-building platforms require.

The TRUiC Logo Maker is AI-powered, meaning, it utilises artificial intelligence to create and generate the preferred logo, it only requires a few steps to complete, after which, it can be downloaded in high-resolution in SVG format, which can be customized and scaled to suit a range of items, like business cards, email correspondence, or use on a website. Additionally, TRUiC’s logos can be used on various social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, among others.

How to Use TRUiC’s Logo Maker

To start designing the right logo, just type the business name, with a tagline or slogan as optional additions, and press the ‘Go’ button. There are two types of logo designs to choose from, namely, a graphic or text-based logo. The graphic design will include an image related to the business with accompanying text. The text-based logo will only include the business name or its initials as text, which can be stylized in different fonts.

Both types of logos, graphic and text, can be customized according to color schemes, font styles, as well as the specific industry the business operates in. The Logo Maker will provide several options based on the selections mentioned above and these can be edited by customizing the colors and fonts to test which logo will be the best fit with the option to reset it to the original design.

TRUiC gives additional tips on how business owners can use their logos once it is downloaded, specifically starting with a trademark search to ensure the logo is unique and not used in a similar manner by other brands. The logo can also be printed, using services like Zazzle, for various items like apparel and packaging materials.

TRUiC’s Logo Maker has been used by a variety of start-ups, and is a versatile tool for any industry. Some examples include Coffee Shops, who have used the Logo Maker as it includes all the popular typographies like Sans-serif, Serifs, and Scripts, with Sans-serif being a common choice for many coffee shops. It also includes the popular symbols for coffee shops, namely the coffee cup and coffee bean, but owners have a wide selection of symbols and icons to choose from.

Clothing Boutiques are also using the TRUiC Logo Maker because it offers a variety of color palettes to choose from, whether it’s to convey a strong brand with reds and blues or a more fun and upbeat brand with pinks, oranges, or greens. The wide selection of symbols available on the Logo Maker can be applied to almost any type of clothing store, whether it is a children’s or adult’s clothing store.

While there are hundreds of different start-ups across all industries, some of the more common businesses include Grocery Stores, which have easy-to-read logos with color schemes associated with food, and often more simplified in its appearance; Banks, which use symbols like circles or squares in their logos to convey currency or stability and colors like blues and reds to show emotions like strength and trust.

Other start-up examples include Nail Salons, Security Guard Companies, Baby Stores, Accounting Firms, Art Supply Stores, Affiliate Marketing Businesses, Amazon Drop Shipping Businesses, Online Magazines, Photography Businesses, and many more. The AI-powered Logo Maker includes all the necessary elements to create a logo, namely, colors, fonts, symbols, and shapes.

Summary

Read more here about how start-ups are using TRUiC’s latest Logo Maker and start designing yours with no hidden costs or sign-ups.