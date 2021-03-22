How CBD Can Help Your Health and Wellbeing

In recent times, CBD oil products have captured the widespread interest of the public as a means of supporting a healthy lifestyle. So what is CBD oil and what are the benefits of this revered substance?

CBD (aka cannabidiol) is a natural compound that comes from the leaves and flowers of hemp plants, which are one and the same as cannabis plants. However, you won’t get high on CBD because it’s free of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), making it both safe and legal in many countries around the world.

It’s worth noting, however, that this substance is still pretty new to the market and formal regulations within the industry need some work. That’s why you should always buy your CBD oil products from a reputable supplier like Good Hemp, whose products are THC-free, lab tested, 100% natural and free of preservatives.

CBD offers a wide range of benefits when coupled with a healthy diet and lifestyle, like improved sleep and skin health, making it the go-to choice for many seeking to add non-psychoactive cannabis-derived compounds to their lives.

What Are the Benefits of CBD oil?

Here are six ways CBD could help improve your health and wellbeing:

1) It can reduce anxiety levels

It’s no secret that 2020 saw many people’s anxiety levels go through the roof, which could be why the sales of CBD products skyrocketed last year. Research suggests that taking CBD oil may assist in managing mood swings, cognition, memory and more.

2) It can aid in pain relief

If you suffer from chronic pain, you’ll know how disheartening and disruptive such conditions can be. Some studies suggest that CBD oil may affect the brain receptors in a way that helps to manage pain related to arthritis, neuropathic pain and even general muscular pain.

3) It may lower blood pressure

A recent trial found that taking CBD oil reduced the resting blood pressure of a small sample of men. Further studies are required to differentiate between lowered blood pressure and reduced anxiety, but it looks like CBD oil may have multiple benefits related to the heart and circulatory system.

4) It can alleviate cancer symptoms

It’s early days but there has been a recent rise in studies relating to CBD oil’s role in alleviating symptoms related to the side effects of chemotherapy. One study even showed that this miracle supplement may help change the way cells reproduce, possibly halting the spread of tumours in certain types of cancer.

5) It is a possible treatment for acne

Studies suggest that CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties may help to tame acne and reduce sebum production. With 95% of the UK population aged between 11 and 30 affected by acne, the use of CBD for those suffering from bothersome breakouts could be a game changer.

6) It could aid in neurodegenerative disorders

Researchers have high hopes that the use of CBD could assist in the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Though only in the early stages of clinical studies, it looks like CBD really could be a miracle worker for individuals dealing with all kinds of neurological diseases.

The Rise of CBD

CBD oil appeals to both trend-setting millennials with soaring levels of anxiety and middle-aged folk suffering with chronic arthritis, and it looks like this miracle substance is here to stay. Remember, it’s important to seek medical advice from your physician before trying it and to always follow the dosage instructions. With new research and regulations from the CBD industry, this once taboo substance is ready to carve out a path for itself in the health and wellbeing sector.