Guardia Civil investigate shooting of man found in Sotogrande

GUARDIA CIVIL are investigating an incident in which a man was shot in the knee in Sotogrande, Cadiz.

The man was found at Sotogrande Port, in San Roque, with a gunshot wound to the knee in the early hours of the morning, according to the 112 Andalucia Emergency Services who received the alert.

He was taken by the Cadiz fire department to the hospital in La Linea.

The man was out on a breakwater near the helipad at the port, which is why paramedics requested the assistance of the Cadiz provincial fire department to rescue him.

He requested to be transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella and now Guardia Civil from Malaga have opened an investigation into the events. It seems that he was involved in a shooting in Manilva and then abandoned at the Port in Sotogrande after being dropped off from a boat.

The Guardia Civil believe that it may have been a settling of scores regarding drug trafficking.

