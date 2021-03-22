Germany And Italy Bypass EU Policy As Merkel Demands Russian Vaccine Approval

Germany And Italy Bypass EU Policy As Merkel Demands Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Approval.

GERMANY and Italy look set to abandon European Union policy as they set their sights on Russia’s Sputnik V in a bid to tackle their own coronavirus vaccine woes.

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi have both flagged Sputnik V as a potential solution to their vaccine problems despite the Russian jab not being on the EU’s approved list. Reporting for RT, Mr Oliver, added that there is a real fear of a third wave in Italy as intensive care beds start filling up.

Mr Oliver said: “German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been talking about vaccines, she was speaking after a summit between the federal government here in Berlin and the leaders of Germany 16 states. Vaccination is dominating those talks in fact local doctors here will start to be able to give out the jobs in Germany at the end from the end of April now.”

Ms Merkel said: “As far as the Russian vaccine is concerned I have held the view for some time that we should use each vaccine that is approved by the European Medicines Agency. But if no such European order were made and have seen no indication that it will be Germany would have to go it alone. That is a possibility and that’s what we would do.”

Mr Oliver said regarding Italy: “Mario Draghi has not been long in the job as Italian Prime Minister but he’s already leading a country that’s got an uneasy sense of deja vu at the moment when it comes to COVID-19.

“It was just over a year ago that Italy was at the very tip of the spear when it came to the coronavirus arriving in Europe and now we’re seeing intensive care beds in Italy filling up at an alarming rate as fears of the third wave have become reality. Mario Draghi has said that he will operate and act outside of the EU’s one for all and all-for-one procurement programme if it gets what Italy needs.”

Angela Merkel is set to extend coronavirus restrictions in Germany into April despite mass anti-lockdown protests. Several states have expressed their intentions to extend COVID-19 restrictions into April as Germany battles a third wave of the coronavirus, according to a draft plan obtained by news agencies.

The proposal comes as the coronavirus incidence rate crossed the critical 100 in 100,000 mark- the government had previously said this level be enough to trigger new curbs.

