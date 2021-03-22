GERMAN POLITICIAN Karin Strenz dies after plane makes emergency stop.

German politician Karin Strenz aged 53, has sadly died after she lost consciousness during a flight from Cuba to Germany. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Shannon airport, Co Clare at around 7:30 pm on Sunday, March 21.

The politician had been returning to Germany with her husband when she lost consciousness, and it is not currently certain whether Ms Strenz was travelling for work or for pleasure.

The plane had been heading for Frankfurt when due to the medical situation the pilot was authorised to land at the airport in Shannon. Paramedics quickly rushed the politician to the University Hospital Limerick, but sadly she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The plane was then able to continue on to Frankfurt. Garda HQ confirmed that a woman had died after the flight landed in Shannon but did not confirm her identity. They said, “Gardaí­ and emergency services were alerted to a medical emergency on board a flight which landed at Shannon Airport, Co Clare, at approximately 7.30 pm,”

“A woman (50s) was taken to University Hospital Limerick from the aircraft. The woman was pronounced deceased a short time later. Arrangements have been made for a postmortem to take place.”

