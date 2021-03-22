Georginio Wijnaldum Signs Pre-Contract Agreement With Barcelona

Georginio Wijnaldum The Dutch International Signs Pre-Contract Agreement With Barcelona



Georginio Wijnaldum, the Dutch Liverpool midfielder who has long been linked with a move to the Camp Nou, has, according to The Times newspaper, put pen to paper on a pre-contract agreement with Barcelona football club.

Wijnaldum’s current Anfield deal runs out on June 30 and he has been free to discuss his future with non-Premier League clubs since the start of the year, and Ronald Koeman, the current boss of Catalan giants Barcelona, is known to be keen on working again with the player he coached during his time managing the Dutch national team.

Joan Laporta has just become the club president for a second spell and vowed that he would bring in some big names to bolster the squad, and the 30-year-old Netherlands international looks like being the first one, although there has been no official announcement yet from Liverpool.

Only last week, Wijnaldum said, “I would like to come with news, but the only thing I can say is that I’m really happy with the club, really happy with the team, the staff, and really happy with the fans I play for. That’s the only thing I can say, it’s not that I’m not happy, and I have to leave or anything like that. But it’s not as easy as everyone thinks it is to make decisions for your future”.

He continued. “You have to think about everything, first you have to negotiate with the club and those kind of things. It’s so difficult to deal with it all. That’s why it takes so long. But we know with the situation we are in right now, it is not the most important thing”.

Adding, “The most important thing is to get back on track, start winning games again, and then we will see. I am really happy here, my family is happy, but besides that, there is no news”.

