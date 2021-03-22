GENERALITAT’S First Nanosatellite Launched Into Space From Kazakhstan



Jordi Puigneró, the Minister of Digital Policies of the Generalitat, this morning (Monday 22) at around 7am, witnessed the launch into space of ‘Enxaneta’, their first-ever nanosatellite, from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Watching the launch with him, from CosmoCaixa in Barcelona, was Ignasi Ribas, the director of the Institut d’Estudis Espacials de Catalunya (Ieec), along with other experts in the sector.

In a speech after the successful launch, Mr Puigneró explained how ‘Enxaneta’ will enable 5G connections through the Internet of Things (IoT), saying, “It is the culmination of two years of work and efforts by many people from outside and inside the Government, and their name represents the essence and spirit of the enormous Castilian tradition”.

This launch was the first one out of six nanosatellites that the Generalitat plans to put up into space, with a global strategy to create a ‘constellation’ of devices to enhance this connectivity during the next three years. “We are making it possible for the smallest town in Cataluña to have the largest digital company in the country,” Puigneró added, stressing his belief that having access to this network is “an economic and social right of the 21st century”, and is a guarantee of employment and development, proving that 2020 has been a turning point in the development of digital, due to the pandemic of coronavirus. ‘Enxaneta’ was blasted into space inside a Soyuz 2 rocket, which was carrying around thirty other satellites in addition to the Catalan one, built by the telecommunications company Sateliot, in a launch that was delayed from Saturday, due to “technical reasons” with the rocket, but now, ‘Enxaneta’ will orbit the earth twice a day. In an interview with Cataluña Radio after the event, Mr Puigneró explained that the Generalitat will launch another nanosatellite at the end of 2021, focused on combating climate change, as reported by moncloa.com. _______________________________________________________ Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Generalitat’s First Nanosatellite Launched Into Space From Kazakhstan”.

