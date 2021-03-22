POLICE warn of fraudsters selling ‘fake negative coronavirus test certificates’ at airports.

Greater Manchester police have issued warnings that scammers are selling fake negative COVID 19 test certificates in airports and online. The fraudsters have set up shop using high-quality software and printers in order to be able to counterfeit coronavirus test certificates.Fraudsters Selling ‘Fake Negative Coronavirus Test Certificates’ at Airports

So far arrests for counterfeit coronavirus tests have been made in countries including the UK, Brazil and in France. Police have issued warnings that anyone using a fake certificate is likely to be caught.

Currently it is illegal to travel abroad for a holiday unless you can prove that you have a legally permitted reason for the travel. When leaving England, a travel declaration form for international travel must be completed, and many countries require a negative coronavirus test.

Police have issued warnings stating that anyone found with a fake certificate could be arrested, fined or even banned from future travel with the airline.

Greater Manchester police took to Twitter and said, “Given the widespread technological means available, in the form of high-quality printers and different software, fraudsters are able to produce high-quality counterfeit, forged or fake documents.

“Please help us share this information to protect our community.”

Police also gave further details of the scam and tweeted that, “Scammers are producing and selling fake negative coronavirus test certificates in airports, stations and online around Greater Manchester in the latest example of opportunistic coronavirus-related crime.

“Passengers who carry fake COVID-19 test results in order to travel undermine the sector’s efforts to limit the spread of the disease and open up air travel again. Everyone working at the airport is trained in general security awareness and alone with other measures in places, anyone attempting to commit crime at Manchester Airport has a very strong chance of detection.”

