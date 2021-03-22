Fifty-seven arrested throughout Spain for blackmailing users of porn sites

NATIONAL POLICE arrested 57 people throughout Spain for allegedly blackmailing users of websites providing sexual services.

The detainees, mainly operating in Malaga, Madrid and Valencia, demanded amounts ranging from €100 to €80,000 from their victims and had made up to €650,000.

Their MO was to place false ads on sexual contacts websites. After the victims contacted them via an instant messaging application or phone calls, the person supposedly in charge of the brothel would restart the conversation a few days later and demand money for wasting their time by not coming to their appointment with the girls.

The victims were then intimidated and threatened so they paid up, thinking this would end the situation. However, they continued to receive threats and demands for more money, until eventually they ignored the messages and filed complaints.

They are charged with 243 crimes in total. Some of those collecting the money had initially been victims and forced to work for the criminal organisation, saying that they were intimidated by the leaders.

Most of the detainees were from African countries and the Dominican Republic. Many of them had criminal records for similar crimes and some had warrants against them. Computers and phones were seized, which allowed the National Police to contact the victims.

