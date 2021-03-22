Face-to-face appointments

Linda Hall
Face-to-face appointments
: HOSPITAL RESTRICTIONS: Gradual return to in-person consultations Photo credit: Consalud.es

THE Valencian Community’s regional Health department announced that two people may now accompany patients admitted to hospital.

The department headed by Ana Barcelo recently sent all Health areas an update on measures for hospitals and health centres.

This explained that they could now carry out “any scheduled activity, including consultations and surgery” depending on each area’s contingency plans.

The update also advised hospitals and health centres to return gradually to in-person activities while continuing telephone consultations if this avoided unnecessary journeys for patients.

Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

