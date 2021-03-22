Face-to-face appointments

THE Valencian Community’s regional Health department announced that two people may now accompany patients admitted to hospital.

The department headed by Ana Barcelo recently sent all Health areas an update on measures for hospitals and health centres.

This explained that they could now carry out “any scheduled activity, including consultations and surgery” depending on each area’s contingency plans.

The update also advised hospitals and health centres to return gradually to in-person activities while continuing telephone consultations if this avoided unnecessary journeys for patients.

