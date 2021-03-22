Costa Blanca Man Abandoned Dog With Two Broken Legs

COSTA BLANCA man abandoned his dog with two broken legs when a rescue shelter asked him to bring it to a vet

The Guardia Civil of Alicante has investigated a 20-year-old man for abandoning a dog ​​with both its front legs broken in the parking lot of an animal shelter. The dog was simply left there after the shelter refused to accept it for adoption, instead urging the owner to bring it to a vet for treatment, according to the Guardia Civil, which has charged the young man with a crime against a domestic animal.

The five or six-month-old puppy has been christened ‘Roto’, which means ‘broken’ in Spanish, by the animal shelter which took him in on March 1. According to the staff, the puppy’s owner tried to give the dog up for adoption, claiming he had to make an urgent trip to Barcelona. When the shelter staff refused to take the injured animal, the man left it lying in the car park, unable to stand up.

The next day, the members of the shelter took him to a veterinary clinic in Alicante specialised in trauma, where he underwent surgery. On March 5, the shelter itself contacted the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of the Alicante Guardia Civil, who launched an investigation. Officers discovered that the owner had taken his dog to a vet in Elche after it accidentally broke its legs, but that the man never returned for the follow-up appointment. Officials suspect that the young man didn’t want the expense of getting the dog the treatment it required, and instead abandoned him.

Roto is currently recovering well from his injuries at the animal shelter while looking for a new home.

