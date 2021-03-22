Costa Blanca House Fire Claims The Life Of 70-Year-Old Man

COSTA BLANCA house fire claims the life of a 70-year-old man and leaves a woman in a serious condition

A 70-year-old man has died in a fire that broke out in the Costa Blanca town of Dolores in Alicante and a 78-year-old woman is in a serious condition after suffering burns in the blaze. The Information and Emergency Coordination Centre (CICU) has reported that emergency services were notified of a fire on Calle Conde de Vallellano de Dolores at around 10:20pm on Saturday, March 21.

A unit from SAMU and SVB travelled to the scene, where the elderly gentleman was pronounced dead. The woman, who had experienced several burns, was transferred in a BLS from the municipality’s health centre to the Vega Baja Hospital in Orihuela, where she remains in a serious condition.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Just last month, a fire at a house in Almeria claimed the life of an 88-year-old woman.

The fire was in a two-story house located on Almanzora Avenue, and the woman was reported as being trapped inside by the blaze, but tragically the firefighters were not able to rescue her, and sadly her body was recovered when the blaze was extinguished.

