Closing a chapter on the Parque Animal Association ‘kennel of horrors’

IN 1999, the Torremolinos Council granted use of a building to the Parque Animal Association which was supposed to be a safe haven for abandoned animals.

Sadly, this was far from the case and for years animals were mistreated and destroyed whilst the president of the association, Carmen Marin, a former politician, benefitted financially before being arrested and finally placed in prison in 2017 convicted of crimes of documentary falsification and animal abuse.

Although the investigation into the operation started in 2010 and Marin was convicted of the crimes, it is only now that the Torremolinos Council has been able to regain access to the building which saw the death of some 2,000 animals.

According to Councillor David Tejeiro “This building has never been used to raise funds for animals, which was its true purpose, so today we confirm the recovery of the building for public use.”

Councillor Antonio Ruiz agreed saying “We cannot erase our past but we can make the future much better and our endeavour, must be to make Torremolinos a municipality that defends animals.”

