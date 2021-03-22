Brits Face £5,000 Fine From Monday For Leaving The UK Without A ‘Reasonable Excuse’

Brits Face Fine From Monday For Leaving The UK Without A ‘Reasonable Excuse.’

BRITS face an official holiday ban in law from Monday, March 29, with the risk of a £5,000 (€5,805) fine for flouting the new rules. March 29 is also the key date for meetups of larger groups with only outdoor gatherings allowed.

The new coronavirus rules will come into force next week which includes a ban on anyone leaving the UK without a “reasonable excuse”. The new rules were published today and entitled Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps) (England) Regulations 2021.

The document reads: “The Regulations also impose restrictions on leaving the United Kingdom without a reasonable excuse (regulation 8).”

According to the new law, no one can “leave England to travel to a destination outside the United Kingdom, or travel to, or be present at, an embarkation point for the purpose of travelling from there to a destination outside the United Kingdom” without a reasonable excuse.

Under the new Covid laws, people across the country will be officially banned from leaving the country without a reasonable excuse. You can legally leave the Uk:

Travelling within the Common Travel Area

Where it’s necessary for work

For study outside the UK

For volunteer or charity work

Elite sportspeople- for training or competitions

To fulfil a legal obligation

To seek medical assistance or appointments

For the purpose of moving house or viewing a house to buy or rent

To be at the birth of a child at the mum’s request

To visit someone in a hospice or care home – but only close friends and family

To visit someone who is dying – close friends and family only

To attend a funeral

For childcare purposes

You are getting married outside the UK

Contact with siblings for children in care

If you don’t live in the UK permanently and are going home.

Here is a link to the government document, click on it to read it. The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps) (England) Regulations 2021

The need for the restrictions must be reviewed by April 12, and at least once every 35 days thereafter, the legal papers say. The laws expire on June 30, unless they are scrapped or amended in the meantime, so there is some leeway at least.

As for tourism in Spain this year, it is important to remember that Brits themselves are only part of the solution and other countries, like Germany for instance, are allowing holidaymakers to spend their summers here.

