BRIDE’S fall in Spain’s Tenerife leaves newlyweds’ lives ‘in pieces’.

Newlywed couple Wendy Brown aged 57, and husband Gary aged 56, had only been married for six months when sadly Wendy suffered from life changing injuries during a fall at a Tenerife hotel.

The accident happened in January 2018 when only days into the couple’s holiday at the La Palma and Teneguia Princess Hotel, Wendy fell around 10 feet. The accident left her with spinal injuries and horrific brain injuries after she fell from a staircase that had no guards in place.

-- Advertisement --



Husband Gary heroically fought to save Wendy’s life and performed CPR before she was rushed to hospital by air. It is now understood that Wendy’s family and TUI have been able to reach an agreement regarding liability.

Hopefully the legal agreement will mean that Wendy will be able to get all of the specialist rehabilitation that she requires.

Gary explained that, “It has been an incredibly stressful three years and I am still finding it difficult to come to terms with what my wife has gone through and what the future means for us all.

“We had only been married six months when we went on holiday to Tenerife, and we returned home with our lives in pieces.

“All we want is for Wendy to receive the best possible care she can to make the most of life. It’s such a relief that this agreement has been reached and we can now look at getting Wendy the support she needs.

“We hope this agreement means we can now start to look to the future a little bit more. We now call on TUI to work with us and our legal team so we can get all the care and support Wendy needs in place as quickly as possible.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bride’s Fall in Tenerife Leaves Newlyweds’ Lives ‘in Pieces’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.