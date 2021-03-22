Breaking News: Spain Plans To Vaccinate Over 55s With AstraZeneca

BREAKING NEWS: Spain proposes using the AstraZeneca vaccine on people over the age of 55

The Public Health Commission has proposed this Monday, March 22 that the use of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccination should be extended to people up to 65 years old. Up until now, Spain has only administered the AstraZeneca jab to people up to the age of 55. The measure looks set to be approved when the Interterritorial Council meets on Monday afternoon.

Following its temporary suspension over fears it was linked to potentially life-threatening blood clots, the use of the AstraZeneca jab will resume on Wednesday, March 24 in Spain.

The decision comes on the same day that phase 3 clinical trials in the US showed the vaccine to be even more effective than UK studies previously demonstrated. Professor Andrew Pollard, who ran the trials, said the results were nothing short of “remarkable” as they found the jab prevented 79 per cent of all infections and 100 per cent of the participants avoided any serious illness. What’s more, the scientists determined the vaccine was 80 per cent effective in over 65s and not one of the trial participants suffered any serious adverse reactions.

