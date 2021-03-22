BODYBUILDER Admits Killing Parents

ITALIAN bodybuilder admits to killing both his parents after they asked him to take the dog for a walk

A 30-year-old bodybuilder has confessed to murdering both of his parents on January 30 and dumping their bodies in a river in the city of Bolzano in the northern Italian province of South Tyrol because of an argument over housework. Benno Neumair admitted that he strangled schoolteachers Peter Neumair and Laura Perselli with a rope.

According to a statement, Benno claimed that his father woke him up and asked him to take the family dog for a walk, before accusing him of not doing his fair share of the household chores.

Benno said: “Dad accused me of being a failure. I just wanted silence. So I shut him up.”

The bodybuilder said that he has gone to his bedroom to escape his father’s accusations and had fallen asleep while playing video games.

He said: “I took the first climbing rope I found from the plastic tray of my tools. We were in the hallway and we fell together on the ground. I just remember that I squeezed very tightly.”

Shortly afterward, Benno’s mother returned home and he used the same rope to kill her, without saying a word. He then dumped their bodies in the Adige river.

He said: “I did it without even saying goodbye.”

Ms Perselli’s body was found a few days later showing clear signs of strangulation. Although Mr Neumair’s body has never been recovered, his blood was found on the bridge.

The young bodybuilder is currently awaiting trial at the Bolzano prison.

