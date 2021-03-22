BASE Jumper Plunges To His Death From 14th Floor

BASE JUMPER plunges to his death from the 14th floor of a Florida building

A young man has died while performing a BASE jump from a balcony on the 14th floor of a hotel in Florida after his parachute failed to open before he hit the ground. According to local news outlet WMBB, the man, believed to be in his 20s, performed the daring yet deadly stunt from the Sunrise Beach Resort in Panama City Beach on Saturday evening, March 21.

Officials are still trying to identify the man, so few details have yet been released. It is not known whether he was a guest of the hotel or if he had sought permission to jump from the balcony.

BASE jumping, unlike skydiving, involves leaping from fixed buildings to the ground with the aid of a parachute. BASE stands for the four types of objects one can jump from – building, antenna, span and earth (cliff). It is considered to be a far more dangerous extreme sport than other forms of parachuting, as BASE jumping by its very nature typically involves far lower altitudes and jumpers only carry one parachute.

Earlier this month, veteran Russian-born skydiver Dimitri Didenko died when his parachute failed to deploy properly during a competition in Jurien Bay. He sadly fell to his death in full view of spectators and other competitors who tried unsuccessfully to save him.

