Barcelona Hospital Seeking Children For Covid Clinical Trials

BARCELONA hospital is seeking children to take part in Covid vaccination clinical trials

The Hospital Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona and the Institut de Recerca Sant Joan de Déu are looking for healthy children and adolescents to participate in multicenter clinical trials on vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The study is currently looking for minors aged between 5 and 17 years of age.

According to the Institute’s website, the objective of the research into the Covid vaccines is to establish its effectiveness in preventing the virus in children and adolescents. The safety and efficacy of these vaccines have already been proven in adults under strict safety measures, and they are currently being administered to the adult population of our country, the experts say.

At the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona, clinical trials are reviewed and approved by the Committee on Drug Research Ethics (CEIm), the Spanish Medicines and Healthcare Products Agency (AEMPS) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), if the trial has European scope.

Andrew Pollard, professor of paediatric infection and immunity, and chief investigator on trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines said last month: ‘While most children are relatively unaffected by coronavirus and are unlikely to become unwell with the infection, it is important to establish the safety and immune response to the vaccine in children and young people as some children may benefit from vaccination. These new trials will extend our understanding of the control of SARS-CoV2 to younger age groups.’

