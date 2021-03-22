AstraZeneca Vaccine Is 100 Per Cent Effective Against Severe Covid

US STUDY finds that the AstraZeneca vaccine is 100 per cent against severe Covid

In some much-needed good press for the Oxford University/AstraZeneca Coivd vaccination, researchers in the United States have conducted their own trial which showed even better results than those carried out in the UK. Professor Andrew Pollard, who ran the trials, said the results were nothing short of “remarkable” as they found the jab prevented 79 per cent of all infections and 100 per cent of the participants avoided any serious illness. What’s more, the scientists determined the vaccine was equally effective in over 65s and not one of the trial participants suffered any serious adverse reactions.

Inventor of the AstraZeneca jab Professor Sarah Gilbert said she was “very pleased” with the news, after several countries put a halt to using the vaccine amid fears it was causing life-threatening blood clots.

Professor Pollard said: “These results are great news as they show the remarkable efficacy of the vaccine in a new population and are consistent with the results from Oxford-led trials.

“We can expect strong impact against Covid-19 across all ages and for people of all different backgrounds from widespread us of the vaccine.”

The news comes as the UK celebrated its third consecutive day administering a record-number of vaccines, and will do a long way to dispelling fears that the vaccination is dangerous.

Professor Gilbert said that the results from the US trials “provide further confirmation of the safety and effectiveness” of the AstraZeneca jab.

She added: “In many different countries and across age groups, the vaccine is providing a high level of protection against Covid-19 and we hope this will lead to even more widespread use of the vaccine in the global attempts to bring the pandemic to an end.”

