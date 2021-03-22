ONLY one company bid for the €4.2 million contract for a complete makeover of Torrevieja’s Palacio de Deportes sports stadium.

With the stadium due to host a round in the Women’s World Handball Championship in December, the town hall had no option but to accept the bid to rehabilitate the sports complex built 20 years ago.

According to sources quoted in the Spanish media it is unusual to receive just one bid for a contract of this size. Projects worth more than €1 million would usually attract between 20 and 40 companies from all over Spain, they said.

-- Advertisement --



The same sources suggested that after analysing the contract, potential contenders probably decided that the cost of the work would not be compensated by the €4.2 million on offer.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “An underwhelming offer in Torrevieja.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.