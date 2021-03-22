An underwhelming offer in Torrevieja

Linda Hall
SPORTS COMPLEX: Torrevieja’s Palacio de Deportes needs exhaustive rehabilitation Photo credit: Les Haines

ONLY one company bid for the €4.2 million contract for a complete makeover of Torrevieja’s Palacio de Deportes sports stadium.

With the stadium due to host a round in the Women’s World Handball Championship in December, the town hall had no option but to accept the bid to rehabilitate the sports complex built 20 years ago.

According to sources quoted in the Spanish media it is unusual to receive just one bid for a contract of this size.  Projects worth more than €1 million would usually attract between 20 and 40 companies from all over Spain, they said.

The same sources suggested that after analysing the contract, potential contenders probably decided that the cost of the work would not be compensated by the €4.2 million on offer.

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn't stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

