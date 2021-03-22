America joins forces with EU, UK and Canada to sanction Chinese officials over ‘serious human rights abuses’ of Uyghur Muslims.

Britain and the EU have taken joint action with the US and Canada to impose parallel sanctions on senior Chinese officials involved in the mass internment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province in the first such western action against Beijing since Joe Biden took office.

The move also marked the first time for three decades the UK or the EU had punished China for human rights abuses, and both will now be working hard to contain the potential political and economic fallout. China hit back immediately, blacklisting MEPs, European diplomats and thinktanks.

-- Advertisement --



The US and Canada also imposed sanctions on several senior Chinese officials as part of the coordinated pressure campaign.

The UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab said that China’s treatment of the Uighur minority was “the largest mass detention of an ethnic and religious group since the second world war”.

In the beginning, China denied the very existence of camps for detaining Uyghurs in Xinjiang but has since described them as centres to provide job training and to reeducate those exposed to radical jihadi thinking. Officials continue to deny all charges of human rights abuses there.

Xinjiang had been a hotbed of anti-government violence, but Beijing claims its massive security crackdown brought peace in recent years. China’s Foreign Ministry denounced the EU sanctions as ‘based on nothing but lies and disinformation as it issued its own retaliatory measures.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “America Joins Forces With EU, UK And Canada To Sanction Chinese Officials”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.