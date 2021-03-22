ALICANTE cancels the Santa Faz pilgrimage and plans a mass instead

The Alicante City Council met on Monday, March 22 with representatives of Santa Faz and decided to suspend the annual pilgrimage and celebrate one mass behind closed doors instead. Santa Faz is traditionally celebrated on the Thursday after Easter week, and involves a pilgrimage known as La Peregrina of 8 kilometres to the San Juan monastery, where the piece of cloth that is said to have been used to wipe Christ’s face on the way to the Cross is kept.

The councillors have discussed the possibility of holding a blessing for the entire city on the day, which would be limited in numbers and shown instead on a live broadcast on AlacantiTV, similar to the proposed mass.

At the meeting, it was agreed to call on the people of Alicante not to go to the monastery that day, since access to the village will be restricted and all security measures will be reinforced to avoid any type of crowding.

The mayor, Luis Barcala, emphasized the need that “this year, more than ever, the people of Alicante stay at home and do not go to the monastery. We are going to try, if the health situation allows it, for the Holy Face to come to Alicante to bless us all”.

The deputy mayor, Mari Carmen Sánchez, has called for prudence, stressing that “although we cannot visit it on her holiday, the Holy Face is there all year round. You can go at any other time of the year to fulfil the promises made”.

