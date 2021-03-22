Adults in UK Expected “to be Asked to Test Themselves for Covid Twice a Week”

AN ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN will be launched in the UK encouraging all adults to test themselves for covid twice a week.

A campaign encouraging the public to “play their part” by testing themselves for Covid twice a week comes as the country starts to ease itself out of lockdown.

Testing chiefs are hoping that regular swabs will help to identify those who do not display symptoms and reduce the spread of Covid-19. It’s thought the campaign will accompany national sewage monitoring.

It is hoped that the new drive should help identify areas that have rising case rates across the country, these areas can then be earmarked for surge testing. This process has already been successful in areas with higher levels of new variants of the virus.

The news comes as rebel Conservative MPs this week warned the prime minister that Britain risks “squandering the advantages of our vaccination programme” approaching the lift in lockdown too slowly. They have also threatened to vote against a proposed extension of emergency coronavirus Government powers until September.

Despite the threats of rebellion, the bill is expected to be easily passed through Parliament.

With the success of the UK’s vaccination rollout scheme, as vaccinations were given out at a record rate, many are calling for the lockdown to be eased quicker than Boris Johnson had previously planned.

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said: “In just one day we vaccinated the equivalent of the entire adult populations of Liverpool, Southampton and Oxford combined.”

However, there are still fears of a slump in the rollout of vaccinations in May and June as the EU threatens to block millions of doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

